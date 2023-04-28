 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside
Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside

Jonathan Majors’ attorney has recently shared reaction after the judge granted order of protection to the alleged victim on April 27.

According to PEOPLE, Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, stated that a “judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the victim, per the publication’s request and with the consent of defense counsel”.

The outlet reported that a “limited temporary order of protection” was granted at the time of prosecution.

It is pertinent to mention that a “limited order of protection”, according to NYPD, enables the “subject of the order protection to maintain contact with you. However, the subject cannot abuse, harass or threaten you”.

On Thursday, Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer for Majors, said in a statement, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

Chaudhry further stated, “We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements of Mr. Majors’ innocence.”

“In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors,” explained the Creed III actor’s attorney.

In the end, Chaudhry added, “It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case.”

Meanwhile, the order directs Majors to have no contact with the alleged victim. It remains in effect until at least the next court hearing, which is set for May 9.

More From Entertainment:

Anjelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Anjelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie
Hugh Grant calls out The Sun for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts

Hugh Grant calls out The Sun for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts
Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’ video

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing'
Meghan Markle signs with WME for representation: Details Inside video

Meghan Markle signs with WME for representation: Details Inside
Ed Sheeran sings at copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings at copyright trial
Dolly Parton to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards
The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s 'lies' video

The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s 'lies'

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'romance' with Taylor Swift

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'romance' with Taylor Swift
Kim Kardashian shares adorable post ahead of 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian shares adorable post ahead of 2023 Met Gala