pakistan
Friday Apr 28, 2023
China, Pakistan underline 'strong defence cooperation' for regional peace

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and State Councilor Wang Yi. — Twitter/@PakAmbChina
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and China's State Councilor Wang Yi on Friday jointly emphasised that a tight military collaboration between the two neighbouring nations was vital to ensure regional calm.

The details of the meeting were shared by Pakistan’s envoy in China Moin ul Haque.

“The two sides reaffirmed China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership and underlined the importance of their strong defence cooperation for peace and stability in the region,” tweeted the envoy.

Gen Asim Munir is in China on a four-day trip to enhance bilateral military relations. 

On Wednesday, the army chief met the commander of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) at the PLA Headquarters and reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

On his arrival, the COAS was presented with the guard of honour and later he reviewed a smartly turned-out contingent.

General Asim Munir discussed the "regional security situation" in his detailed meeting with the PLA commander. 

Both officials also reiterated enhancing military-to-military cooperation, the ISPR said.

Later, the army chief also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA troops.

