 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry painting UK as ‘a racist backwater’ needing escape

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry’s bid to paint the UK as some sort of “racist backwater from which he and his apparently victimised wife were so desperate to escape,” is wrong.

Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

Moir began the chat by weighing on Prince Harry’s brand new lawsuit, and its 31-page statement to the UK court.

Ms Moir believes this statement seeks to inform, “that Harry sees himself not as a man possessed, but as a knight in shining armour;”

“The great redeemer not only of himself and his family, but of the Government, the media industry, the people of this great country, the country itself and indeed the very concept of democracy.”

She even referenced a part of the statement that says, “Our country is judged globally by the state of our Press and our government — both of whose reputations I believe are currently at rock bottom.”

But in the eyes of Ms Moir, Prince Harry’s “conveniently forgetting that no one has done more than he to damage this country’s image around the world.”

“Primarily by claiming it to be a racist backwater from which he and his apparently victimised wife were so desperate to escape.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’ video

Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’
Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King video

Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’ video

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’
Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray' video

Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray'
Prince Harry’s floating in a ‘sea of pet delusions’ video

Prince Harry’s floating in a ‘sea of pet delusions’
Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’ video

Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’
Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other video

Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other
Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’ video

Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’
Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry video

Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry
Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’
Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession