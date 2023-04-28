 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Web Desk

'The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds' gets its first ever trailer

Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins
The trailer for The Hunger Games prequel named The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been released by Lionsgate at CinemaCon. As opposed to the brief footage released at the last convention, the trailer gives a deeper look into the universe.


The trailer starts off with Viola Davis, who will be playing the role of the head game maker Volumnia Gaul, as she introduces the people who were responsible for the creation of The Hunger Games.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins which shows the antagonist of the original trilogy President Snow in his youth, 64 years before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark took place.

The main cast includes Tom Blyth as Snow, Rachel Zegler from West Side Story, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage along with Viola.

