Richard Gere shares he used to ‘starve’ at the beginning of his acting career

Friday Apr 28, 2023
Richard Gere has recently opened up about facing desperate times in New York City prior to his popularity.

Speaking to Page Six, the Pretty Woman star recalled his early days as a struggling actor in the city before he got the role in the 1980 movie American Gigolo.

“My go-to meal was eggs,” said the 73-year-old.

The Arbitrage actor continued, “Going out to eat at restaurants was not even a real thing for me.”

“Those were some hard desperate times,” stated the Unfaithful star.

The actor revealed how he used to “starve” during the ‘70s at the beginning of his career.

“I was lucky enough to work, but there weren’t many actors making any money back then,” remarked Gere.

Gere mentioned, “I was doing Broadway for the first time. I actually did off-Broadway, then off-off- Broadway.”

Looking back at the city in yesteryear, Gere disclosed that nobody made money in New York.

“Hungry was a normalcy,” noted the actor.

Gere pointed out, “Being hungry was the norm for many people, but especially actors starting their journey in New York.”

“That’s why this organisation (City Harvest) is so important to me,” confessed the actor.

Gere observed, “Food is a life necessity and many do not have that need met in America. Everything is so damn expensive now.”

“So, I am happy to lend my hand when it comes to people getting a nutritional meal. It is a basic human right,” he added.

