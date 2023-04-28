K-pop group Stray Kids announce June comeback

This is the group’s first comeback since the release of their full Japanese album

K-pop band Stray Kids will come out with new music in June. On April 28th, they released the trailer for the album named 5-STAR which will be released on June 2nd.

News of their comeback started circulating earlier in April when SPOTV News released a report that claimed the group would be getting a comeback in June. Soon after, their agency JYP Entertainment released a statement in response, writing:

“Stray Kids is preparing to make a comeback in early June. The exact date will be revealed later on.”

This is the group’s first comeback since the release of their full Japanese album named The Sound which included brand new tracks along with Japanese versions of some of their older tracks. It will be their first Korean album since they came out with their highly successful album Maxident back in October 2022.