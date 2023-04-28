 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Yara Shahidi believes having a Black Tinker Bell is 'really powerful'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Yara Shahidi says that the Disney team did more with Tinker Bell than just “swapping out” ethnicities
Yara Shahidi says that the Disney team did more with Tinker Bell than just “swapping out” ethnicities

Yara Shahidi is opening up about her role as Tinker Bell, and has said that there's something really powerful about having a Black Tinker Bell.

Talking to People magazine, Shahi said that when she was offered the memorable role, she had a reflective question for Disney.

"What do we want to accomplish with this remake of something that's been done and is so beloved?" she recalls asking the writer-director David Lowery, who has created the reboot of the beloved film.

She remembers with joy that, "The entire Disney team was committed to doing more than just swapping out ethnicities". She added, "It's about telling a story that feels reflective of the times that we're in."

The Black-ish star recalls holding 180 different facial expressions for her character.

"My take on Tinker Bell nods towards the classic feistiness that we love about her, that kind of overly expressive nature,"

Shahidi, who’s a fan of Julia Robert’s version of the tiny character in the 1991 film Hook, delightfully recalled that she filmed Tinker Bell’s scenes apart from the rest of the cast.

“I was just on a set in Burbank and had to try to recreate that kind of immersive experience and literally fantasize the world around me."

The 23 year old added, " I can argue that there's something really powerful about having a Black Tinker Bell”. 

She also mentioned how the role reminded her how much she enjoys the creativity of her job. 

More From Entertainment:

Pat Boone says he had a 'bone to pick' with Elton John

Pat Boone says he had a 'bone to pick' with Elton John
Tom Cruise teases lengthy car chase scene from ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise teases lengthy car chase scene from ‘Mission: Impossible 7’
BTS’ Suga achieves 2nd highest 1st week sales of any K-pop soloist

BTS’ Suga achieves 2nd highest 1st week sales of any K-pop soloist
K-pop group Stray Kids announce June comeback

K-pop group Stray Kids announce June comeback
Chris Pine cast Disney’s ‘Wish’ as voice of King Magnifico

Chris Pine cast Disney’s ‘Wish’ as voice of King Magnifico
'Dune: Part Two' director gives exclusive details about Margot Fenring role

'Dune: Part Two' director gives exclusive details about Margot Fenring role
Aespa will be first K-pop group to attend 76th Cannes Film Festival

Aespa will be first K-pop group to attend 76th Cannes Film Festival
New group from Blackpink’s agency ‘Baby Monster’ will have five members

New group from Blackpink’s agency ‘Baby Monster’ will have five members
K-pop group Astro’s agency announces a memorial space for late member Moonbin

K-pop group Astro’s agency announces a memorial space for late member Moonbin
K-pop group Apink’s members will be parting with their agency except for Jung Eun Ji

K-pop group Apink’s members will be parting with their agency except for Jung Eun Ji
‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season
Harry Styles ignites One Direction reunion hopes: 'Never say never'

Harry Styles ignites One Direction reunion hopes: 'Never say never'