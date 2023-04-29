 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton opens up about fourth baby yet again

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Kate Middleton opens up about fourth baby yet again

Kate Middleton opened up about fourth child and seemingly ruled out having baby number four amid rumours she is pregnant.

Kate Middleton made comments about fourth child during her surprise visit to a baby bank recently.

According to a report by Mirror UK, as Prince William’s sweetheart sorted through the clothes, Baby Bank CEO told the Princess that many people feel broody when they see how tiny they are.

Reacting to this, Kate Middleton said: "Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again."

The Princess further said: "I've been there and done that."

Kate Middleton visited The Baby Bank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need from Windsor, Maidenhead, Slough, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle’s ‘odd attention-seeking cameos’ can’t be ‘ruled out’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘odd attention-seeking cameos’ can’t be ‘ruled out’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive’ on PR hate train ‘any longer’ video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive’ on PR hate train ‘any longer’
Kate Middleton reveals ‘special’ connection she shares with Princess Diana video

Kate Middleton reveals ‘special’ connection she shares with Princess Diana
Vogue editor parries question about Meghan Markle

Vogue editor parries question about Meghan Markle

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles' portraits rejected

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles' portraits rejected

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?
Palace releases new picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Palace releases new picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Meghan and Harry's opponents promote Markles' upcoming interview

Meghan and Harry's opponents promote Markles' upcoming interview

'Another Prince Andrew bombshell' will overshadow King Charles' coronation?

'Another Prince Andrew bombshell' will overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Prince Harry is just a ‘bad apple who will not ripen’ video

Prince Harry is just a ‘bad apple who will not ripen’
Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’
Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’ video

Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’