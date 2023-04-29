Kate Middleton opens up about fourth baby yet again

Kate Middleton opened up about fourth child and seemingly ruled out having baby number four amid rumours she is pregnant.



Kate Middleton made comments about fourth child during her surprise visit to a baby bank recently.

According to a report by Mirror UK, as Prince William’s sweetheart sorted through the clothes, Baby Bank CEO told the Princess that many people feel broody when they see how tiny they are.

Reacting to this, Kate Middleton said: "Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again."

The Princess further said: "I've been there and done that."

Kate Middleton visited The Baby Bank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need from Windsor, Maidenhead, Slough, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas.