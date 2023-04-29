 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Meghan Markle takes ‘bite the hand that feeds you’ to new lows’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and her husband “husband-slash-lapdog “Harry reprinted issues from ‘times past’ in a memoir, meant to drag his own family through the mud.

Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “This is a woman who takes ‘bite the hand that feeds you’ to new lows.”

“Yet we’re supposed to believe Markle’s skipping the coronation, an historic event that will be covered the world over, because she's happily living her life? Just that full of joy? Because she’s too busy and too high-minded to obsess over years-old conversations and correspondence?”

“Lest we forget: her husband-slash-lapdog reprinted a private text exchange between Meghan and Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, in his memoir.”

