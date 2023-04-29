 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Blake Lively shared an item that she bought when she landed her first job.

Lively made an appearance during Thursday, April 27, at the Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York. While talking to reporters, the Gossip Girl alum, 35, recalled a memory associated with her 2005 popular movie, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

“It was when I got my first job, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and it was like, what are you going to do for yourself that will be something that will last for your lifetime?” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I bought the ball bracelet,” she added of one of the brand’s most well-known pieces. “I couldn’t afford the one with the heart.” She then jokingly added, “I might have had a knockoff of that when I was in sixth grade, but we don’t talk about that.”

For the jewellery store’s opening, the Age of Adaline star stunned in a Brandon Maxwell maxi-dress. The brown leather number featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a belt wrapped around her waist and button enclosure.

The mom of four accessorised her look with a gold snake necklace and beaded bracelets.

During her appearance, Lively also revealed that she will not be attending this year’s Met Gala. While this news disappointed many fans, the It Ends With Us star shared that she will be watching the event from home.

Lively, who co-chaired the event last year alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, was asked about her favourite looks she has served over the years. 

“I can’t pick a favourite,” she said. “It’s like picking a favourite kid, except I love my looks even more than my children, so it's even worse!”

More From Entertainment:

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features
Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award

Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award
Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers

Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars video

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld
Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala
Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story

Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story
Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star video

Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star

'Michael Keaton watched Batcave with wide eyes'

'Michael Keaton watched Batcave with wide eyes'
Here's why John Mulaney refused hosting offer for ‘The Daily Show’

Here's why John Mulaney refused hosting offer for ‘The Daily Show’
Beyoncé files petition in response to claims of tax evasion of $2.7 million

Beyoncé files petition in response to claims of tax evasion of $2.7 million
MGK, Megan Fox not living together anymore: ‘There's still trouble in paradise’ video

MGK, Megan Fox not living together anymore: ‘There's still trouble in paradise’