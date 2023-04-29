 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
How Kate Middleton got over Prince William’s alleged infidelity

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton may look like a happy couple, but the pair had their fair share of relationship struggles.

In 2019, the couple faced one of their biggest challenges when rumours circulated that William had an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Hanbury is a close friend of the Waleses, attending their 2011 wedding and the 2021 memorial service for Prince Philip.

Speculation of an affair began when multiple outlets reported that Kate had a falling out with her friend over the alleged infidelity. Kensington Palace never commented on the rumours but many royal watchers kept an eye out for clues.

According to Us Weekly, a Middleton family friend at the time revealed that the Princess of Wales found the rumours “hurtful” and “hated” the “thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.”

However, rather than breaking their marriage, the rumours ended up getting them even closer. The insider shared that the couple spent more time focussing on the marriage. “It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realised they should have been doing more often.”

Another insider said that the pair were “doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again.”

“It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different,” the source told Us. “They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”

It was rumoured that Rose Hanbury would likely make an appearance at the upcoming Coronation of King Charles.

Rose is the wife of David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who has been named Lord-in-Waiting to King Charles.

Her son, Oliver, will also be in charge of holding the King’s robes, along with Prince George at the landmark ceremony.

