Kendall Jenner turns heads in sheer blue dress as romance with Bad Bunny heats up

Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Supermodel Kendall Jenner made hearts skip a beat as she made a statement in striking sheer blue dress, sending temperatures soaring with her latest outing in see-through feathered gown.

The 27-year-old model stepped out in stunning outfit on Saturday amid her whirlpool romance with rapper Bad Bunny.

Kylie Jenner's sister turned heads as she arrived at a luxury vintage store in New York City for the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, known as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel.

Jenner looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the outfit, which was adorned with blue feathers at the bottom, with a pair of matching colored boots that also had feathers on them.

Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid's pal paired the look with a crocodile-embossed blue clutch.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a carousel of pictures of herself in the electric blue garment and fans gushed over her daring look in the comments section.

"Kim was right, saying Kendall is the fashion goddess in the family, like girlll," wrote one fan.

Kendall Jenner's one fan responded as writing: "Gorgeous! I love that color and I love it on you!"

