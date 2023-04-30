 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will leave UK within two hours of coronation ending

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Prince Harry will leave UK within two hours of coronation ending

Prince Harry would leave the UK within two hours of the King Charles coronation ending, according to the British media.

UK's Daily Express reported that The Duke of Sussex will spend less than 24 hours in the UK as he plans to quickly rush back to the US to be with his wife Meghan Markle who is staying at home with their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

The coronation on May 6 coincide with the fourth birthday of Archie, the on of Prince Harry and Meghan.

A report said the Duke of Sussex will arrive in London on Friday and could fly back to Santa Barbara airport, 14 miles from his home, by private jet.

Prince Harry's travel plans have been kept under wraps for security purposes.

Citing a source, The Sun wrote, “He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving."

It said Harry will be "in and out of the UK in 24 hours".

