Prince William receives early Christmas present with new honour

Prince William seemed to have received some delightful news as he accepted a special honour just days before he joined the royal family for a grand holiday celebration.

The Prince of Wales will be taking on a special new role as he also shared a personal message in the newsletter to members confirming the news.

King Charles’s heir has become the patron of the Special Air Service Regimental Association, which was revealed by the Chair of the Association to members, via The Sun.

“I am delighted to let you know that His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has agreed to become Patron of the Special Air Service Regimental Association,” the statement read.

“His Royal Highness has had a long relationship with the armed forces, and particularly the Special Air Service, from visiting Stirling Lines as a young boy, through to spending several months with us as a young officer,” it continued.

“That enduring relationship continues to this day. I know that we will all recognise the support that Prince William becoming our Patron will provide.”

Prince William expressed his gratitude in an earnest statement.

“It is with a deep sense of honour and respect that I accept your invitation to become Patron of the Special Air Service Regimental Association,” he said. “The SAS has long stood as a symbol of courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to duty and the service of this Country.”