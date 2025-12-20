Andrew, Fergie's worst nightmare looms after new bombshell rocks palace

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor might be ready to face the music after explosive photos have been unveiled in newly released Epstein files.

Andrew and Fergie can be seen posing with Ghislaine Maxwell in new photos. Congress mandated the Department of Justice released documents and pictures from the investigative files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, December 19.

One image shows the former prince laying across the laps of five women

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah was one of several high profile figures featured in photographs. She is seen posing for a photograph with a woman - whose face has been redacted - on the street in one photo and talking to another unidentified woman on a sofa in a second.

However, Fergie's photographs do not show any wrongdoing and simply being pictured or named in these files is not proof of any crime.

It seems as the former duke and duchess of york's worst nightmar comes true after new bombshell leaks rocked the Palace.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee initially shared a selection of photos from Epstein's estate on December 12. The newly released files focus on the evidence and other materials the federal government obtained during its criminal investigations into Epstein.

Many of the photos lack context and do not have listed dates, and many of the women's faces have been redacted for privacy. However, Andrew, 65, could be seen in one photo wearing formal attire as he lay across the laps of several women.

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen standing above the former prince, smiling beside another woman whose face was also redacted.

On October 17, Andrew announced that he would give up the use of his royal titles and other titles and honours amid renewed interest in his relationship to Epstein.

He was to retain the Prince Andrew title at the time, but King Charles stripped his younger brother of his royal titles on October 30.

The removal of Andrew's titles followed his 2019 headline-making BBC interview in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein.