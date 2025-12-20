Prince William overcomes anger for Beatrice, Eugenie at Palace gathering

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie surprised the public when they appeared all smiles on Tuesday as they attended King Charles’s early Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The sisters were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor among other royals.

This was the first time the sisters had made an appearance at a royal gathering following the disgrace of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. It is understandable if the princesses felt some discomfort even if they didn’t show it.

However, the royals, especially Prince William doesn’t blame his cousins for the bad decisions of their parents. In fact, he empathises with their situation and is protective about them. More so, he would even swallow the bubbling anger for Andrew and Fergie for his cousins’ well-being.

Beatrice and Eugenie arriving at Buckingham Palace together

“Whatever you think of their parents, Beatrice and Eugenie have not been accused of doing anything wrong,” royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror. “They have had to watch their parents being humiliated and publicly criticised over many years, and yet they have remained close to the rest of the royal family.”

Bond noted that given the sensitivity of the current situation, the royals would have strayed away from the “‘elephant’ in the room” and avoid any discussion about Andrew and Sarah. Prince William, in particular, who despises his uncle and aunt for their actions, also understands what it is like to have one’s parents in the spotlight for their scandals.

William and his now-estranged brother Prince Harry experienced the messy divorce of their parents in the media when they were very young. Hence, offering some compassion, the topic must have been dropped as that “would just be too awkward for all involved”.