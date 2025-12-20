Princess Charlotte prepares to take on important royal title: Training begins

Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter Princess Charlotte has reportedly been put on an important training programme for her future royal title.

Charlotte, 10, is said to be trained by her hardest working great-aunt Princess Anne as she prepares for a future role that could include inheriting the Princess Royal title.

At present, Anne holds the position and efficiently executes her responsibilities.

Now, the lessons are being taught to Prince George's younger sister even though she is third in line to the throne.

Anne's guidance isn't only about protocol and formalities. She's teaching Charlotte how to start conversations gracefully and exit them without offending. Princess Catherine has also supported Charlotte’s early understanding of royal expectations.

Mom Kate Middleton found that tricky at first, but Charlotte, having grown up in royalty, already understands the subtle cues the family uses to manage any situation.

Insiders describe Charlotte's preparation as a kind of "royal apprenticeship" in public life, teaching her to manage appearances, anticipate reactions, and exercise soft power.

Another insider claimed to RadarOnline, "Kate has done a great job guiding her, but Anne's expertise as the Princess Royal is irreplaceable. Charlotte is receiving instruction from the absolute best."

"However, these are basically succession lessons for when Princess Anne departs, so the little one is essentially being schooled on huge issues for a young mind, including death and international responsibilities that come with being a member of the royals," they added.

Charlotte has already dabbled in royal formalities through her experimentation with formal headpieces, though none were technically tiaras.

She will be learning how to hold a room's attention quietly. It's about observing others and knowing the right moments to step back.