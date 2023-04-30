 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘hunting’ for ‘Hollywood royals’ status

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle is gunning for the title of Hollywood’s royalty.

A senior production executive brought these claims and revelations to light.

The executive believes Meghan Markle’s talent agency signing hints towards ‘big things.”

Especially since the duo is slated to create a lot of “feel good” TV films and movies so that they can attain the title of “Hollywood royalty.”

So much so that the executive insider admitted, “The same deal will also open doors for Meghan to ultimately step into the world of US politics – an eventual move that has been very much on her radar.”

