Sunday Apr 30, 2023
'Barbie' star Ritu Arya admits Greta Gerwig is one of her favourite filmmakers

British breakout star Ritu Arya is set to star in the upcoming "Barbie" movie this summer, playing the role of journalist Barbie.

The movie, directed by one of Arya's favorite directors, Greta Gerwig, also stars Margot Robbie. Arya says she was thrilled to work with Gerwig and is excited to see how the film turns out.

She auditioned for a different role initially but was later offered the role of journalist Barbie. Despite not getting the first role she auditioned for, Arya is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the film and would work with Gerwig again in a heartbeat.

Speaking to Insider, Arya said: “It was pretty wild. I think Greta Gerwig is one of my favorite directors, so it was a dream come true. I absolutely loved working with her. I'm pinching myself to get to work with her and Margot Robbie, and I'm just really excited to see what the film turns out to be. It was such a surreal experience and I would just work with her again at the drop of a hat.”

“I did a self-tape for a role, and then I didn't get that. And then they offered a different role later on, so I thought I wasn't gonna be a part of it. It was amazing when the offer came through weeks later, or a month later. You just never know what's gonna happen.”

Ritu Arya, known for her role as Lila in Netflix's "Umbrella Academy," also stars in the action comedy film "Polite Society," which features all-South Asian lead actors and has received positive reviews.

