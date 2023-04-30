 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
King Charles, Meghan Markle ‘in battle to the death’ for headlines

Experts believe King Charles and Meghan Markle are waging a battle to the death, in order to gain the most amount of headlines, clicks and re-tweets.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “While the King is gearing up for one of the most decisive months of his life, over in California so too is his daughter-in-law, embarking on a milestone month of her own that will see the 41-year-old return to the limelight with gusto.”

“So, with the world about to get a whole lot more Meghan at the very same time that Charles is trying to keep the coronation honeymoon going, who is going to win the battle for headlines, attention, clicks, likes, re-tweets, shares and whatever the hell kids do on TikTok?”

“This time next month, will it be London or Montecito setting the narrative and who will have come out on top?”

She concluded with an added remark, “Extra strong aspirin and a restorative Gingernut Your Majesty? (On second thoughts, make it a Jaffa Cake.)”

