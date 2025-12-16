Duchess Sophie delivers King Charles message to mark historic reunion

Duchess Sophie, who is a prominent royal member in King Charles’s trusted circle, had an important task entrusted to her as she commemorated a major event.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has often been chosen to conduct duties that require diplomacy and building bridges with empathy on behalf of the monarch.

Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie marked the 80th Homecoming Day at Alderney following the German Occupation during the Second World War.

The event honours the evacuees from the war, after they finally returned home on December 15, 1945. She laid a wreath at the island’s courthouse alongside grandchildren of the original homecomers and participated in a reception with veterans.

Following the church service, the Duchess delivered a message from King Charles, in which he paid tribute to the evacuees, reflecting on his thoughts for the poignant day.

“I was deeply moved to learn that today’s thanksgiving service and celebration will involve islanders who were evacuated in 1940 and then returned home in the winter of 1945, remaining on Alderney to this day,” the monarch had said.

“Homecoming Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by those islanders and the challenges they overcame when they returned to build their community and their homes.”

The engagement comes less than two weeks prior to the royal family’s annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham, where all the royals would come together under one roof.

After Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were ousted from the royal fold, it is uncertain if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would make an appearance.

Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan are also not flying to the UK for the event. However, as speculations swirl, Harry might be close to a homecoming of his own as his security case in the UK is under assessment – first time since he left the royal family.