Andrew, Fergie unfazed by King Charles fresh blow: 'party at Royal Lodge'

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson unfazed by King Charles fresh blow

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson appear 'unfazed' by King Charles' stern decision as the holiday approaches.

There are high chances that the former Duke and Duchess of York won't join the royal family at their traditional Sandringham gathering for Christmas after their downfall.

The ex-couple left with no royal perks, and also in the coming days, they will be ordered to leave the massive Royal Lodge.

But, according to a royal author, Andrew Lownie, Andrew and Fergie will not have a "terrible" Christmas as they still have plenty of ways to celebrate it.

As per Cosmopolitan, he said, "I [think] they would take advantage of this last Christmas to do all sorts of entertaining there. They've got friends... there are friends that go back a long way, and [have] stuck with them. Andrew still has his shooting friends."

Andrew and Sarah might throw a 'party' at the massive royal house before eviction.

On the other hand, there is a chance that Beatrice and Eugenie's parents may join their friends at their place and make the most of the special time after being in the negative headlines for too long.

Earlier, the source claimed that their daughters are in a 'dilemma' as they will surely get an invitation by the King for Sandringham Christmas, but the Princesses also want to be with their parents in an hour of need.