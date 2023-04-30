 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle planning ‘full on onslaught’ in May

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Experts have just issued a dire warning about Meghan Markle’s intentions for the month of May.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “If Meghan did go this time, it would be an exquisitely timed opportunity to remind the royal family what they had lost and to kick off coronation week with her face on every website, social media post, newspaper, magazine and viral video there is. (Good luck to Camilla explaining to her husband what that last one means.)”

“Which is to say, prepare yourself for a Meghan onslaught in May. We are about to get a big heady dose of Meghan the Style Icon, Meghan the Sainted Mother, Meghan the Adoring and Adored Wife and Meghan the Activist Superhero.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle accused of THIS ahead of King Charles coronation video

Meghan Markle accused of THIS ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle questioned Kate Middleton’s importance: ‘Not even Queen!’

Meghan Markle questioned Kate Middleton’s importance: ‘Not even Queen!’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘hunt like poachers’ under cloak of anonymity video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘hunt like poachers’ under cloak of anonymity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are the ‘human equivalent of blackholes’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are the ‘human equivalent of blackholes’
Music for Coronation Vivats for King Charles, Camilla released

Music for Coronation Vivats for King Charles, Camilla released
King Charles, Meghan Markle ‘in battle to the death’ for headlines

King Charles, Meghan Markle ‘in battle to the death’ for headlines
Prince William felt ‘helpless’ during Kate Middleton’s pregnancies? video

Prince William felt ‘helpless’ during Kate Middleton’s pregnancies?
Meghan Markle ‘pulls a Houdini’: ‘Disappeared as if by magic’ video

Meghan Markle ‘pulls a Houdini’: ‘Disappeared as if by magic’
Meghan Markle facing ‘a taster of what is yet to really come’ video

Meghan Markle facing ‘a taster of what is yet to really come’
Meghan Markle ‘hunting’ for ‘Hollywood royals’ status video

Meghan Markle ‘hunting’ for ‘Hollywood royals’ status
Meghan Markle disappointed as her family shares unseen photo?

Meghan Markle disappointed as her family shares unseen photo?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘struggling filmmakers lost in an ocean’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘struggling filmmakers lost in an ocean’