King Charles reflects on life's journey in emotional Christmas broadcast

King Charles delivers a moving Christmas message from Westminster Abbey

King Charles’ 2025 Christmas broadcast revolved around themes of companionship, service, and their importance in the journey we call life.

On Thursday, December 25, His Majesty shared a moving message recorded in Westminster Abbey two weeks prior. After a choir performance of God Save The King, the 77-year-old monarch walked into the Lady Chapel decked out with Christmas decor and began his address, which is available in full on the official Royal Family YouTube page. To set the stage for his speech, he recalled his and Queen Camilla’s state to the Vatican back in October to celebrate the Jubilee theme, Pilgrims of Hope.

Charles explained, “Pilgrimage is a word less used today, but it has particular significance for our modern world, and especially at Christmas. It is about journeying forward into the future while also journeying back to remember the past and learn from its lessons.”

The King then looked back at the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day this summer, noting how the end of the World War is remembered by fewer and fewer people, yet the courage and unity of the servicemen and women carry a timeless message. “As we hear of division both at home and abroad, they are the values of which we must never lose sight,” he noted.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram shared the following excerpt from the King’s speech: “Journeying is a constant theme of the Christmas Story. The Holy Family made a journey to Bethlehem and arrived homeless without proper shelter."

"The Wise Men made a pilgrimage from the East to worship at the cradle of Christ; and the Shepherds journeyed from field to town in search of Jesus, the Saviour of the World. In each case, they journeyed with others; and relied on the companionship and kindness of others. Through physical and mental challenge, they found an inner strength.”