 Zara and Mike Tindall wrap up Christmas calm before a very busy new year  

Zara Tindall set to shine at polo showcase in Australia’s Magic Millions Carnival

December 25, 2025

Zara and Mike Tindall were among the familiar faces seen leaving St Mary Magdalene Church alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, as Sandringham marked Christmas Day with its much loved royal tradition.

The couple stepped out hand in hand with their seven-year-old daughter Lena, joining senior members of the Royal Family for the annual festive walk on the Norfolk estate.

While sisters Mia and younger brother Lucas were not seen at the service.

The festive outing marked a calm end to the year, the Tindalls’ diary is about to shift into high gear. 

Zara is set to jet off to Australia in January for the glittering Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast, an event that has become a familiar stop on her sporting calendar.

The former Olympic equestrian is expected to take part in the polo showcase at Doug Jennings Park on January 11, 2026, one of the early highlights of the multi-day carnival, which mixes elite sport with high-profile social events. 

This polo line-up includes Argentine star Nacho Figueras,  a close friend of Prince Harry setting the stage for a headline-grabbing face-off.

Australia has become something of a second home for Zara and Mike Tindall each January, with the Magic Millions trip now a familiar fixture in their calendar. 

