Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pretend to be Santa to 'maintain magic' for kids

Meghan Markle plans a super cosy Christmas with family in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know all too well the struggle of keeping the magic of Christmas alive for their children for as long as possible.

In a Christmas Day newsletter emailed to her As Ever customers, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her family’s low-key plans for the day this year, which includes staying in pajamas all day, playing some board games, and, for Harry and Meghan, maintaining the illusion of Father Christmas for their children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

“Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last minute gifts, and tip toe-ing down the stairs with my husband to make sure ‘Santa’ had enjoyed his cookies and ‘the reindeer’ had eaten their carrots – anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children’s eyes,” Meghan, 44, wrote, revealing how Christmas Eve went at the Sussex household.

As for her Christmas Day plans, the family is keeping things cosy as they celebrate in their Montecito mansion in California, where they moved after stepping away from the Royal Family in 2020.

Meghan wrote, “I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family – maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories.”

The former Suits actress added a Christmas Day message for her customers: “I hope that whether you’re cozied up in your pajamas like we are, or dressed to the nines, whether you’re with a huge gathering, with your partner, your kids, or on your own – wherever you happen to find yourself today reading this note – that you know I am wishing you a very Merry Christmas, and all the blessings that come with it.”

Had they not shunned royal life, the Sussexes would have been joining the Royal Family for Christmas in Sandringham. Led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the royals have already begun their Christmas Day traditions, starting with a walk to St Mary Magdalene Church. Afterwards, they will gather at Sandringham House for a Christmas feast.