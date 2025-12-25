Archie and Lilibet's appearance at the royal family's traditional walk is yet to happen

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet celebrated Christmas with their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their Montecito mansion in California away from their royal cousins.

Prince William, Princess Kate's children, Duchess Sophie's daughter and son, Zara Tindall's two kids and other royal cousins attended the annual Cristmas walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Thursday.

However, the curtains remain closed on King Charles' Claiforina-based gradchildren's highly anticipated royal debut, leaving fans and family alike yearning for a glimpse of the young Sussex duo.

Lady Louise Windsor looked stunning as she attended the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham with her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex.

Similar to his sister, James has made the decision not to become a prince, despite being qualified for the title as a grandchild of a late monarch through the male line.

As the festive season fades and a new year dawns, whispers of a future gathering still echo through the halls of royalty.

Some royal fans and commentators still believe that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will soon step into the spotlight, joining their cousins in a joyous celebration of family, tradition, and the magic of being young and royal.

On the other hand, in this year’s Christmas Broadcast or ‘King’s Speech’, released by the royal family on their official Instagram account, the monach reflects on the theme of the journey, in religious life and more broadly.



