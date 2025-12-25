Prince Louis proves Christmas treats wait for no one at Sandringham

Prince Louis proved once again that he knows exactly when to act.

During the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day walk following the church service at St Mary Magdalene, the youngest Wales child stole the spotlight with a perfectly timed grab for a sweet treat.

As Prince William greeted well-wishers, he was briefly handed a red wrapped Lindt Lindor chocolate ball.

When a member of the crowd called out that the gift was “for Louis,” there was no hesitation.

Photos from the moment show Prince William holding the chocolate for only a split second before Prince Louis stepped forward and claimed it, tugging the festive prize toward himself and clutching it proudly with both hands.

The Prince of Wales appeared happy to oblige, releasing the treat as his son secured his Christmas bounty.

Moments after the swift handover, Louis was spotted carrying the festive prize proudly as the family continued their slow walk along the crowd line, delighting onlookers with his determined focus.

The sweet exchange unfolded shortly after King Charles and Queen Camilla led senior royals to the Christmas Day church service in Norfolk.

Prince William and Princess Kate followed with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and, Louis taking part in the long-standing Sandringham tradition.

The annual walk to and from St Mary Magdalene Church is famously one of the Royal Family’s most relaxed appearances of the year.