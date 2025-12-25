 
Princess Charlotte's video with Zara Tindall's daughter Mia sets internet ablaze

Princess Charlotte, Mia and Lena Tindall's sweet appearance prompts reactions from royal watchers online

Shehzad Hameed
December 25, 2025

Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte stole the show during Christmas day walk with Zara Tindall's two daughters.

Charlotte was caught on camera while having girls moments with her cousins Mia and Lena Tindall during the walk out of Sandringham church.

Video from the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church showed Charlotte, 10, leaving with Mia, 11, and Lena, seven, in front of the wider group.

The three girls were pictured together as crowds looked on during the traditional walk in Norfolk.

One viral video shows Mia and Charlotte talking about her clothes after attending the service.

The royal family’s annual appearance prompted a sweet reaction from royal watchers online.

Another widely shared post described the moment by naming the three girls together, while another response simply said, “Love that!”

A separate comment under the same sequence of images read: “A picture of pure grace and sisterly warmth.”

Charlotte attended with Prince William and Princess Kate as the family joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the Christmas Day service.

