Prince Louis rises to the occasion at Royal Family's Christmas procession

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend Christmas church service in Sandringham

Prince Louis was the star of the Wales family this Christmas.

The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate stepped out alongside his siblings as the Royal Family kicked off their annual holiday traditions with a morning walk to church in Sandringham. And while it’s usually the heir to the throne, Prince George, who takes the lead for his siblings, 7-year-old Louis held his own very well and proved he’s just as confident and self-assured as his older siblings.

As the family made their way to St Mary Magdalene Church, the Prince and Princess of Wales paused to greet members of the public, some of whom brought gifts for the children, including Princess Charlotte. Louis watched closely as his father chatted with well-wishers, clearly taking notes.

At one point, William turned back and gently prompted Louis to greet a woman who had wished them. George stepped aside to give his younger brother the moment, and Louis didn’t hesitate.

“Merry Christmas,” he said sweetly. He even helped his father stack the gifts as they continued along the path.

George looked on proudly as Louis rose to the occasion, quietly stepping into the moment with confidence and charm.