Creator of 'Barry' Bill Hader opens up about voice role for 'Star Wars'

Creator of hit HBO TV series Barry, Bill Hader is very much in the spotlight right now. The actor is not only receiving plaudits for his HBO comedy drama but also for his performance as the protagonist.

Bill Hader also made a sneaky voice cameo in Ari Aster’s highly acclaimed film ‘Beau Is Afraid’. Amid all the attention the actor recalled his voice role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Bill Hader lent his voice to droid BB-8 in Star Wars. In a new interview with The Independent, Hader mused over the experience.

“My kids love ‘Star Wars’ and I was so into it when I was young” he said.

“I was flying it around my house… I caught the edge of a wall and it bounced back and hit me in the face. It knocked a tooth out!”

Hader adds that he believes the minor role in a big franchise was a little favour from J.J Abrams.



“I mean, that’s the weird thing. It was just J.J. Abrams being a nice guy. It was like something you would do for someone who won a contest,” he said. “But it’s pretty cool seeing your name in blue at the end.”

Earlier, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Tonight the Barry star revealed although is on holiday at the moment but he plans to return to directing. This time however the actor is looking to make a film.