Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’

During Deadline's Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted event, Chris Hemsworth and renowned director Darren Aronofsky discussed their National Geographic series "Limitless," which offers tips on how humans can live longer by undertaking extreme challenges.

Aronofsky, who has always had an interest in this subject matter, came up with the idea for the show. Along with Hemsworth, they showcase practical lessons from experts in the series to provide insight into how viewers can also maintain a healthy and long life.

“You know I did a film called The Fountain back in the early 2000s. I always thought that the search for the fountain of youth was like, an interesting subject that was very commercial — people have been thinking about that for a long time,” Aronofsky said.

“When we did The Fountain it was definitely in the realm of science fiction. But it’s been interesting over the last 15 to 20 years watching a lot of that science fiction become actual science. So many different people, as the boomers have gotten older, have leaned into longevity science, and it’s become a real field with a lot of really smart people thinking about it. … So my producing partner and I thought it’s time to try to bring that science to light and to share with people.”

“I was incredibly excited to work with Darren and the team. And, you know, I can’t say I had done any sort of deep dive into the space of longevity or had any real education within the science of it,” the Hemsworth said.

“I’m always trying to take pretty good care of myself, but kind of take my health for granted. I’m 39 this year, and when Darren approached me about the series — as Darren said, it’s now is when we need to start thinking about it. And so, I’ve also started to notice certain injuries or certain things or ways I used to train. I started to catch up now on certain health habits that I thought in my mind were taken care of, and to really dissect all of that, and there’s a universe at our fingertips available with the continual emerging science around how to live a longer, healthier, happier life. I was the sort of a guinea pig in amongst a lot of these experiences.”