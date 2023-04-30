 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will sit out their concerts in Japan

Her agency SM Entertainment released a statement on April 29th confirming her absence
K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will be sitting out their live shows in Japan. Her agency SM Entertainment released a statement on April 29th confirming her absence.

“Due to Winter’s poor physical condition, we consulted a doctor, and it was ultimately decided that she will not be participating in [aespa’s] Japan concerts on April 29 and 30 at Nippon Gaishi Hall. The concerts in question will be held with only three members: Karina, Giselle, and Ningning.”

They further added that they would give a refund to anyone who wanted to cancel their tickets because of the lineup changing at such late notice. After getting done with their shows in Japan, the group will return to Korea for the release of their highly anticipated comeback My World.

It was also recently confirmed that the group would be appearing at the 76th Cannes Film Festival which makes them the first-ever K-pop group to attend the event.

