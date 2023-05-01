 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic nigh tout with Bad Bunny

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic nigh tout with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed dinner date in New York City amid their romance rumours on Saturday.

The model and musician looked stunning as the duo were seen leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a romantic night out in the city.

For the date, the 27-year-old fashionista rocked a sheer brown top, a leather miniskirt and knee-high heeled boots.

Meanwhile her rumoured boyfriend Bunny, 29, cut a casual figure as he wore a black T-shirt and matching pants, which he completed with a black and yellow jacket.

The pair's sparked romance rumours after Jenner ended her two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker in November 2022. While, Bunny was most recently linked to Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he had reportedly been dating since 2017.

The Puerto Rican rapper and The Kardashians star made headlines in late February when they were seen exiting a Los Angeles restaurant after a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

At the time that Jenner "recently started hanging out" with Bunny. "They were introduced by friends. A insider told People: "Jenner likes Bunny and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

Most recently, Jenner was spotted dancing to the bad Bunny's music as he performed his Un Verano Sin Ti smash "Después de la Playa," which was his 25th and final song of the night at Coachella..

More From Entertainment:

'Super Mario' is year's first film to pass $1 bn globally

'Super Mario' is year's first film to pass $1 bn globally
Google Doodle honours late Alan Rickman for iconic performance

Google Doodle honours late Alan Rickman for iconic performance
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'honesty got her slapped in face'

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'honesty got her slapped in face'
Prince Harry wants to 'follow his own line': 'The best way'

Prince Harry wants to 'follow his own line': 'The best way'
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip
K-pop idol Chungha writes letter to her fans following separation from agency

K-pop idol Chungha writes letter to her fans following separation from agency
K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will sit out their concerts in Japan

K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will sit out their concerts in Japan
Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out' video

Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out'
K-pop group TXT now 2nd artist with most cumulative weeks on Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT now 2nd artist with most cumulative weeks on Billboard 200
Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public video

Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group
Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting

Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting