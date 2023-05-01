Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ character seen being ‘shot’ and ‘hung’

Alec Baldwin was spotted on the set of 'Rust' with a noose around his neck

Alec Baldwin was seen shooting a horrifying scene for his upcoming movie Rust.

In pictures shared by Page Six, Baldwin was spotted with a bloody gunshot wound on his abdomen and was then carried by two men to the gallows to be hanged.

The actor, 65, was seen being held by men in cowboy attire who put the noose around his neck.

It’s not yet confirmed if the scene depicting the actual hanging will be included in the Joel Souza film.

In photos from last week, the actor was seen holding a rifle by the barrel with a horse in the background.

Photo: Page Six

In October 2021, Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the incident during the filming of Rust.

The incident involved the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust by a live bullet fired from a prop gun that Baldwin was rehearsing with.

The film’s director Joel Souza was also shot in the shoulder but survived, and charges were not filed against Baldwin for his injury.

Criminal charges against Baldwin were dropped recently due to new evidence provided by his legal team. The actor has since returned to filming for Rust.

Rust is set in 1880s Kansas and follows the story of a 13 year old boy left in charge of his younger brother after being orphaned and has to make a run for his life with his grandfather to escape being hanged for the accidental killing of a local rancher.