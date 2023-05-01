 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Aaron Dessner on Ed Sheeran: 'He's so gifted'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Aaron Dessner on Ed Sheeran: Hes so gifted
Aaron Dessner on Ed Sheeran: 'He's so gifted' 

Aaron Dessner has slammed the criticism directed at him after he collaborated with Ed Sheeran on his forthcoming album.

During an interview with The Guardian, The National rock band defended collaboration with Grammy winner, “[Ed Sheeran]’s made giant pop records that are easy to criticise, but on a human and artistic level, he’s so gifted and lovely. It couldn’t have been more natural, fun and rewarding to feel him jumping off the cliff with me. Over time, I’ve tired of the ‘what’s cool?’ debate.”

Moreover, the 47-year-old said that he wanted to bring out “the vulnerability and emotion in [Sheeran] to make music that would not normally be his inclination.”

“I didn’t feel the need to try to make pop music,” Dessner said.

Meanwhile, in the Kent studio, the duo collaborated on 32 songs, and as many as 14 were added to the album.

“There were times when he tracked vocals that were almost unusable because he was so emotional,” adding, “There’s this raw, visceral beauty to a lot of it.”

Moreover, the 32-year-old is facing a plagiarism trial where he was accused of lifting Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On to his song Thinking Out Loud.

“If I’d done what you’re accusing me of doing, I’d be an idiot to stand on stage in front of 20,000 people [and do that].

It is my belief that most pop songs are built on building blocks that have been freely available for 100s of years," Sheeran maintained.

More From Entertainment:

Vogue brings back Emma Chamberlain as correspondent for Met Gala 2023 video

Vogue brings back Emma Chamberlain as correspondent for Met Gala 2023

Matthew Lawrence shares his experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood

Matthew Lawrence shares his experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood
'Severance' season 2 put on ice? Ben Stiller weighs in

'Severance' season 2 put on ice? Ben Stiller weighs in
‘Bridgeton’s’ Queen Charlotte talks ‘elaborative hairstyles’: ‘Felt seen'

‘Bridgeton’s’ Queen Charlotte talks ‘elaborative hairstyles’: ‘Felt seen'
'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46
John Leguizamo calls on for National Latino Museum

John Leguizamo calls on for National Latino Museum
Katy Perry shares what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘O.K.’

Katy Perry shares what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘O.K.’
Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims

Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims
Rebel Wilson on parenting with Ramona Arguma: 'We’re too protective'

Rebel Wilson on parenting with Ramona Arguma: 'We’re too protective'
Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish gets engaged to ‘Prison Break’ Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish gets engaged to ‘Prison Break’ Dominic Purcell
Ed Sheeran penned 7 songs in four hours after wife’s cancer diagnosis video

Ed Sheeran penned 7 songs in four hours after wife’s cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle had strange take on Kate 'Cindrella wedding' before Harry romance video

Meghan Markle had strange take on Kate 'Cindrella wedding' before Harry romance