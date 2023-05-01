 
Monday May 01, 2023
Web Desk

James Gunn breaks his silence on being rehired by Marvel

File footage

James Gunn gets candid on being re-hired by Marvel after he was dismissed from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in 2018.

According to Independent, Gunn was sacked from MCU after his controversial funny tweets about rape and pedophilia as well as US president Donald Trump at the time.

A year later, Gunn was appointed again by Disney to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and also Christmas special for Disney+

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that he was rehired on Disney movie chairman Alan Horn’s request, who had initially sacked Gunn over his tweets, saying it “indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values”.

Gunn claimed that he heard Horn regretted his decision, stating, “It’s a 100 percent because Alan Horn felt sick. He did it because he thought it was the right thing to do.’

Meanwhile, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also commented on this entire episode and disclosed that no one was interviewed to replace Gunn during his absence.

“We didn’t even put a preliminary list together just because we couldn’t do it. We couldn’t stomach it,” added Feige.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is slated to release in theatres on May 3.

