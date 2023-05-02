 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting closer to give their relationship a name?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting closer to give their relationship a name?

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and her new singer beau Bad Bunny have reportedly decided to give their relationship a new turn.

The celebrity duo are seen getting closer with every passing day, while the pair's romance is still just a rumour.

Bunny and Jenner's relationship is "getting more serious," a source has told People, claimg: "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The lovebirds, who enjoyed a dinner date in NYC on Saturday night, sparked romance rumors first in March when they were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye.

 But their latest outings have fueled the romance rumours: "He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source added. 

"Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," the same source has claimed.

More From Entertainment:

Met Gala 2023: Star-studded lineup for year's biggest fashion event

Met Gala 2023: Star-studded lineup for year's biggest fashion event
K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon reveals he fought all 6 members of his group

K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon reveals he fought all 6 members of his group
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s outfits at Louis Vuitton show receives mixed reactions

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s outfits at Louis Vuitton show receives mixed reactions
Korean film ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo Joon big hit in box office

Korean film ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo Joon big hit in box office
K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang discusses adjusting to promotions with younger idols

K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang discusses adjusting to promotions with younger idols
K-pop group New Jeans hit 100 million views on music video for ‘Hype Boy’

K-pop group New Jeans hit 100 million views on music video for ‘Hype Boy’
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal comeback schedule and tracklist for new album

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal comeback schedule and tracklist for new album
K-pop group Seventeen breaks record for best selling K-pop album

K-pop group Seventeen breaks record for best selling K-pop album
DC boss James Gunn teases 'Superman Reboot'

DC boss James Gunn teases 'Superman Reboot'
How Guillermo Del Toro ended up with a role on 'Barry'

How Guillermo Del Toro ended up with a role on 'Barry'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' makes critics go gaga

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' makes critics go gaga
Several fans get kicked out of BTS’ Suga’s concert

Several fans get kicked out of BTS’ Suga’s concert