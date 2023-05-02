Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting closer to give their relationship a name?

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and her new singer beau Bad Bunny have reportedly decided to give their relationship a new turn.

The celebrity duo are seen getting closer with every passing day, while the pair's romance is still just a rumour.



Bunny and Jenner's relationship is "getting more serious," a source has told People, claimg: "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The lovebirds, who enjoyed a dinner date in NYC on Saturday night, sparked romance rumors first in March when they were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye.

But their latest outings have fueled the romance rumours: "He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source added.

"Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," the same source has claimed.