Kate Middleton could break from royal tradition for King Charles III's coronation

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is likely to break from the royal tradition for her father-in-law's coronation on May 6 by not wearing tiara.



There are reports that Princess of Wales could ditch the tiara for something a lot more relaxed at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Royal fans seem to be very curious to know whether their favourite princess and other senior royal women will wear tiaras or something else at the coronation on Saturday.

The Princess of Wales and other senior royals have been in a race against time to decide about their fittings for the historic event with confusion over whether women will wear tiaras before Camilla enters the church.

Senior royals - at Queen Elizabeth II's crowning ceremony in 1953 - wore tiaras with the Queen Mother wearing a headpiece from the crown she wore at King George VI's Coronation.

Kate stunned royal fans and her admirers as she wore flowers in her hair on a visit to the Solomon Islands during her and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee tour.

The mother-of-three, who often favours the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, could be planning to wear a floral arrangement in her hair instead, reports the Times.