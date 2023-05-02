 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos

Dua Lipa brought her fashion A-game at the Met Gala 2023.

The singer slipped into an ethereal body-hugging gown for the night designed by Chanel.

The diva paired her look with a low neckline and a full skirt. Lipa paid a tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld with her look for the night. 

Dua's new look comes amid her newfound romance with Romain Gavras.

Speaking to Elle UK in the past, the songstress admitted she is a romantic.

“I’m such a firm believer in love. I blame my parents for that because they have a really good relationship and I think they’ve set my standards high."

Lipa added: "Life is too not short not to say ‘I love you.’ As much as I tell myself not to rush into things or be careful to say ‘I love you’ too fast without really knowing if there’s any substance in the relationship, I think it’s really important to go with your gut.”

