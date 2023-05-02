 
Doja Cat emulates Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette at Met Gala

Doja Cat emulates Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette at Met Gala

R&B singer Doja Cat commemorated late designer Karl Lagerfeld, at Mat Gala 2023, by donning a dress inspired by Lagerfeld's favourite muse; his cat Choupette.

Honouring the Met Gala’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Doja Cat wore a silver gown with a ruffled skirt and a hood with cat ears created in collaboration with Oscar de la Renta's co-creative director.

The hand-beaded gown, made with 350,000 silver and white bugle beads, took over 5,000 hours to create, reported Vanity Fair.

"It makes no sense for anyone to go as Karl's cat more than Doja Cat," Alan Nelson, Doja Cat’s stylist told Vogue. "Oscar and Karl were very close, and the look feels very Oscar — but also like something Chanel could do at a couture show."

Doja Cat also wore prosthetics to channel Choupette - which the ‘Kiss me more' artist revealed was her idea - and worked with a prosthetic artist to create the perfect shape. Although many had hoped to see Choupette at the event, her representatives shared on Instagram that she preferred to stay at home.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Met Gala 2023 pays respect to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who had an impact on the fashion industry.

