 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

'Criticism valid': Rizwan breaks silence on personal milestones controversy

By
SDSports Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has said that "personal milestones" don't bother him and that he is not focused on such achievements.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand on May 3, Rizwan said: "For me, personal milestones don't matter. What matters is the plan which is given to us by the captain. Our captain always asks us to perform and that is the only thing that matters to us. Everyone has their opinion and we respect that."

The wicketkeeper-batter suffered massive criticism after Pakistan lost the last T20I against New Zealand on April 24 in Rawalpindi.

Rizwan scored 98 not out as Pakistan posted 193-5 in 20 overs. However, fans and followers noticed that Rizwan slowed down while nearing his second T20I century. Pakistan could only score 28 runs in the last three overs.

In the last over of the innings, Imad Wasim tried to take a single to give Rizwan, who was batting on 98, a strike so that he could get to his hundred. 

Fans and followers of the game didn't like this mindset.

While explaining this matter during the press conference, Rizwan said the message from the dressing room was that something around 180 would be good enough to win the match.

"We came out from a phase where we were 50-3. The message we got from the dressing was that something around 180 would be good on this pitch. So, our discussion was to score runs accordingly," he shared.

"There was no conversation about taking a single. When we were near 190, Imad said it was good enough on this pitch and that's why he went for a single there," he recalled.

Imad tried to take a single on the fourth delivery of the last over but unluckily got run out. In the end, Rizwan also couldn't complete his century.

"Had we won, no one would have criticised us. Still, we accept that it was our mistake and the criticism is on point," he maintained.

"Also, we remained unlucky as there was a due factor and also we misfielded quite often. We lost, that's why we are facing a lot of questions," he added.

"I don't focus on personal milestones. I am sure Fakhar Zaman was also not thinking about his 3,000 runs. Maybe, he had something about this at the back of his mind, but I am not sure," he clarified at the press conference.

More From Sports:

‘No proposal’ under discussion at ACC to replace Asia Cup

‘No proposal’ under discussion at ACC to replace Asia Cup
Sean Murphy's six RBIs power Braves to 9-8 win over struggling Mets

Sean Murphy's six RBIs power Braves to 9-8 win over struggling Mets
Emerging tennis sensation Andreeva's impressive run at Madrid Open halted by Sabalenka

Emerging tennis sensation Andreeva's impressive run at Madrid Open halted by Sabalenka
Virat Kohli altercation with Gambhir, Naveen: What is the whole story? video

Virat Kohli altercation with Gambhir, Naveen: What is the whole story?

Mohammad Rizwan 'not happy' batting at number 5

Mohammad Rizwan 'not happy' batting at number 5
Cristiano Ronaldo clears the air on breakup rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo clears the air on breakup rumours
WATCH: Brawl breaks out during IPL match

WATCH: Brawl breaks out during IPL match
WATCH: PCB shares video to celebrate Aleem Dar's career video

WATCH: PCB shares video to celebrate Aleem Dar's career
Happy Birthday Anushka: Virat Kohli shares his most-favourite pictures of Bollywood star

Happy Birthday Anushka: Virat Kohli shares his most-favourite pictures of Bollywood star
Modern day cricket more about chasing big totals: Haris Rauf

Modern day cricket more about chasing big totals: Haris Rauf
Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix
Pak vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman sets five records

Pak vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman sets five records