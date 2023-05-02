 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian enjoys friendly reunion with ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

File Footage

Kim Kardashian was spotted talking to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson at Met Gala 2023 almost eight months after they parted ways following nine-month romance.

The reality TV megastar had a friendly reunion with the comedian as they were both captured having a conversation with big smiles on their faces.

Kardashian and Davidson were joined by singer Usher as they seemed to be exchanging some words at the fashion extravaganza.

Kim Kardashian spotted talking to former lover Pete Davidson rights months after breakup
Kim Kardashian spotted talking to former lover Pete Davidson rights months after breakup


Kim Kardashian spotted talking to former lover Pete Davidson rights months after breakup
Kim Kardashian spotted talking to former lover Pete Davidson rights months after breakup

Dressed in a stunning outfit featuring pearls along her chest and skirt, The Kardashians star turned heads at the annual fashion event in New York.

Meanwhile, the King of Staten Island star looked dashing in a casual Fendi T-shirt which he paired with leather pants and a trench coat.

The lovebirds parted ways last year in August after dating each other for nine months citing long distance and demanding schedule the reason behind their split.

It was reported at the time that Kardashian and Davidson had decided to remain friends, which seems to be the case as the duo were seen talking at Met Gala.

Last year, Kardashian sparked controversy when she appeared at the event alongside Davidson, wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe’s body fitted nude coloured gown.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala video

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian spills the beans on taking acting classes for American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian spills the beans on taking acting classes for American Horror Story
Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why
Doja Cat emulates Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette at Met Gala

Doja Cat emulates Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette at Met Gala
Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split
Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money video

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money
Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023 video

Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023
Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment video

Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment