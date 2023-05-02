 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry to be replaced on American Idol show?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Katy Perry is going to be temporarily replaced on American Idol after being invited to perform at King Charles III’s coronation, which will be held on May 6.

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on coming Saturday and the concert is organised a day later at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, fellow judge Luke Bryan dished on who will “fill in” for Perry and Lionel Richie for a short time.

“It’s big time. It’s big time,” admitted Bryan.

Katy Perry to be replaced on American Idol show?

The country musician added, “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!”

“I’m already lucky to keep being a part of this show, you’re not getting me kicked off ‘Idol’,” he concluded.

Earlier, Perry faced backlash over bashing contestant Nusa Buzaladze’s bedazzled outfit choices.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that she’s being slammed by her fans. Other time, she was criticised for “mom-shaming” contestant Sara Beth Liebe. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons

Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons
Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Lopez soars temperature in gorgeous outfit at Met Gala 2023

Jennifer Lopez soars temperature in gorgeous outfit at Met Gala 2023

Gisele Bündchen ‘enjoying’ life’s ‘new chapter’ after divorce from Tom Brady video

Gisele Bündchen ‘enjoying’ life’s ‘new chapter’ after divorce from Tom Brady
Ariana Madix reacts to Tom Sandoval roast

Ariana Madix reacts to Tom Sandoval roast
Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky
Sophie Turner’s honest confession over posting daughter’s photo on Instagram

Sophie Turner’s honest confession over posting daughter’s photo on Instagram
Adidas in 'trouble' after Kanye West split

Adidas in 'trouble' after Kanye West split

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit
Kim Kardashian enjoys friendly reunion with ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala video

Kim Kardashian enjoys friendly reunion with ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala video

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian spills the beans on taking acting classes for American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian spills the beans on taking acting classes for American Horror Story