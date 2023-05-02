Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Hollywood writers' strike took a toll on Late night shows as they were pulled off the air.

After several months of negotiation over pay, the writers' union talks broke with major Hollywood studios.

Following the 11,500 film and television writers went on strike on Tuesday, May 2.

The effects of the strike were visible on talk show hosts, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert, as episode recordings were put on a stop until the new agreement was inked.

Celebrities roped in for appearances have been shelved, including Melissa McCarthy, Will Poulter, and Anthony Carrigan for Kimmel, while Fallon netted Ken Jeong, Jennifer Lopez, and Elle Fanning for guests.



Further, Colbert has lined up an interview with Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael J Fox, and Shonda Rhimes.

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers backed WGA, saying, “I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. “No one is entitled to a job in show business.

But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”

While Fallon also voiced his support to writers' demands, the late-night host told Variety at Met Gala: “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.”

It is pertinent to mention here it is the first writers’ strike, and any Hollywood strike, in 15 years.