 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Le Sserafim release bold new comeback ‘Unforgiven’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

They also just attended the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show where they debuted a number of stunning looks
They also just attended the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show where they debuted a number of stunning looks

K-pop band Le Sserafim has released their latest comeback called Unforgiven along with a stunning title track of the same name. This is the group’s first full length album.

The title track features Nile Rogers and takes a sample from the main theme song of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The lyrics focus on the group’s usual message of going down the path that they choose instead of any other.

This is their first comeback since the release of their last album Antifragile which became a huge success and went on to trend for months across several social media platforms. The band is often called the ‘monster rookies’ because of the success they achieved so soon after their debut with their first EP Fearless.

They also just attended the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show where they debuted a number of stunning looks and received attention from both domestic and international fans.

More From Entertainment:

Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?

Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?
'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why
King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo
Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji gains attention for her unique breakup advice

K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji gains attention for her unique breakup advice
K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback

K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback
Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley
Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look

Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside
Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules
Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’
K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue

K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue