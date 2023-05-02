 
K-pop band IVE’s Yujin faces scandal after viral video

The post included a tweet which was calling out the fan who allegedly made Yujin apologize to them
K-pop group IVE’s Yujin is embroiled in controversy after a video went viral of her apologizing to a fan at an event. An online community post titled The Reason Why Ahn Yujin’s Fansign Clip Is Fake News was uploaded on May 2nd.

The post included a tweet which was calling out the fan who allegedly made Yujin apologize to them for not looking at her during a prior event. “Ahn Yujin’s home master’s greatest achievement. You criticized a young kid at every event for not looking at you until you received an apology and was given eye contact. How does it feel?”

However, the fan in the video responded to the criticism and explained that the original poster incorrectly captioned the video to make it seem like they made Yujin apologize to them even though that was not what happened.

“It’s Lastpang (home master). I have never criticized Yujin for not looking at (my) camera during the fan sign, so I don’t know what made you edit a clip like this. As it doesn’t make sense for me to be criticized for something I didn’t do, I’ll be explaining (what really happened).

On the April 23 fan sign (event), I tried to make a joke while telling her something, but due to the short time (I was with her), I misspoke. Because I felt Yujin might misunderstand, I wrote her a letter explaining the joke. Yujin, who read the letter, then apologized for misunderstanding the joke.”

