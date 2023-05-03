 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation

King Charles III's sister, The Princess Royal - doesn't think that it is a great idea to slim down the monarchy.

The 74-year-old King has famously emphasised a "slimmed-down" monarchy, aiming to have fewer senior working royals, But his only sister, Princess Anne, doesn't think that's a great idea.

The Princess Royal - in a rare TV interview ahead of the coronation - shared her opinion on the royal family's future, saying it 'doesn't sound like a good idea' to slim down the monarchy.

In chat with the Canadian channel CBC News, she said "it is a moment" to have discussions about relevancy.

The interviewer raised the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy and said it is difficult to imagine how the 72-year-old princess would have the time to take on more work.

Princess Anne replied: "Well, I think the 'slimmed-down' [monarchy] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment."

She added: "It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."

More From Royals:

New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

New Zealand PM sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles' monarchy

New Zealand PM sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles' monarchy

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala
Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced? video

Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced?
Margaret Thatcher's aide says Harry has become a bitter narcissist

Margaret Thatcher's aide says Harry has become a bitter narcissist

Prince Harry having second thoughts about attending King’s Coronation? video

Prince Harry having second thoughts about attending King’s Coronation?
Samantha Markle reveals Meghan Markle’s first words for Prince Harry video

Samantha Markle reveals Meghan Markle’s first words for Prince Harry
Prince Harry would 'hurt' King Charles by leaving early from coronation video

Prince Harry would 'hurt' King Charles by leaving early from coronation
Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams is pregnant again

Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams is pregnant again
Meghan Markle should show compassion to ailing father after his dying plea

Meghan Markle should show compassion to ailing father after his dying plea