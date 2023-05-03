Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa

Prince Harry is touching upon the precious gift he received from Princess Diana’s close friends on his 25th birthday.



The second son of King Charles, who jetted off to the African country of Botswana to mark his special day in 2010, touches upon developing feelings to give back to the continent with recognition and charity.

Speaking about talking to Diana’s friends Mike and Teej, Harry pens in his book: “Late one night, however, Mike sat me down for a somber heart-to-heart. At their kitchen table he spoke at length about my relationship with Africa. The time’s come, he said, for that relationship to change. Until then the relationship had been all take, take, take—a fairly typical dynamic for Brits in Africa.”

Harry adds he realised at the time that it was his chance to serve the place keeping in mind his status as a public figure and the member of the Royal Family.

Harry continues: “But now I needed to give back. For years I’d heard him and Teej and others lamenting the crises facing this place. Climate change. Poaching. Drought. Fires. I was the only person they knew who had any kind of influence, any kind of global megaphone —the only person who might actually be able to do something. What can I do, Mike? Shine a light.”