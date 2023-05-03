 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the precious gift he received from Princess Diana’s close friends on his 25th birthday.

The second son of King Charles, who jetted off to the African country of Botswana to mark his special day in 2010, touches upon developing feelings to give back to the continent with recognition and charity.

Speaking about talking to Diana’s friends Mike and Teej, Harry pens in his book: “Late one night, however, Mike sat me down for a somber heart-to-heart. At their kitchen table he spoke at length about my relationship with Africa. The time’s come, he said, for that relationship to change. Until then the relationship had been all take, take, take—a fairly typical dynamic for Brits in Africa.”

Harry adds he realised at the time that it was his chance to serve the place keeping in mind his status as a public figure and the member of the Royal Family.

Harry continues: “But now I needed to give back. For years I’d heard him and Teej and others lamenting the crises facing this place. Climate change. Poaching. Drought. Fires. I was the only person they knew who had any kind of influence, any kind of global megaphone —the only person who might actually be able to do something. What can I do, Mike? Shine a light.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death

Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?
Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?

Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?
'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why
King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo
Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

K-pop band IVE’s Yujin faces scandal after viral video

K-pop band IVE’s Yujin faces scandal after viral video
Doja Cat leaves Met Gala host shocked with 'meows': WATCH

Doja Cat leaves Met Gala host shocked with 'meows': WATCH
K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji gains attention for her unique breakup advice

K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji gains attention for her unique breakup advice
K-pop group Le Sserafim release bold new comeback ‘Unforgiven’

K-pop group Le Sserafim release bold new comeback ‘Unforgiven’
K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback

K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback
Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley