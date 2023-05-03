 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory

Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory

Nicolas Cage has recently revealed his first memory of being inside mother’s womb on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

During his appearance, Nicolas was asked about his earliest childhood memory and he replied, “I can recall seeing faces in the dark in my mom’s womb.”

The Ghost Rider star shared, “Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something.”

“I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened,” remarked the 59-year-old.

Nicolas pointed out that his memories might have been “triggered by vocal vibrations”.

“Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know,” he continued.

Nicolas added, “That comes to mind … I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

For the unversed, Nicolas mother was dancer Joy Vofelsang who died at the age of 85 in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Nicolas was also asked whether he believes in life after death on the show.

“Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know,” mentioned the actor.

Nicolas explained, “They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go.”

“But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?” he added.

